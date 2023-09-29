FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Focuses On The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - e are rounding out the week with an improving sky and rolling into the weekend with more of the same. This weekend also marks the time we flip the calendar from September to October, with some big changes happening in the first week of the new month.

The rainfall of the past few days was exactly what the weather doctor ordered. Some areas picked up 4″+ of rain, with the majority of the state getting enough rainfall to alleviate the dry spell we’ve been in for much of September.

Temps this evening start in the low 70s and hit the 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Some fog may be fairly thick in a few spots this morning and may also be slow to burn away. Most of us will see afternoon sunshine with temps mainly 75-80 for most of the state.

Fog will be noted again early Saturday before a mix of sun and clouds takes control for the final day of the month. Highs range from the upper 70s east to low 80s west. Similar conditions and temps will be noted for Sunday.

The first half of next week is seasonably warm with 80-85 for many. Most October’s feature some 80 degree temps, especially in the first half of the month, so this isn’t really that uncommon. Dry skies should continue through Wednesday.

With the quick transition from the 80s to real deal October chill, some good rains should fall around here Thursday into Friday, at least.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.