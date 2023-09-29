Five transgender FCPS students file lawsuits over SB 150

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new court ruling allows a controversial bill on transgender children to remain in effect.

A panel is upholding Senate Bill 150′s ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors.

The ACLU sued over their measure, saying it unconstitutionally infringes on the rights of families.

Two judges on the panel ruled to let the ban stay in place while the case plays out. A third judge dissented.

The ACLU called the result a ‘serious blow’ to the rights of parents to make medical decisions for their children.

The attorney general’s office said the ruling protects minors from ‘life-altering decisions.’

The judges did not rule on whether the ban is constitutional, just whether to block it temporarily.

Meanwhile, five Lexington transgender students and their families have filed a new lawsuit challenging SB 150.

The suit names the Fayette County Board of Education and Attorney General Daniel Cameron as defendants.

The five families are claiming the education provisions in SB 150 are unconstitutional.

We’ve reached out to FCPS and the attorney general’s office for comment.

In a statement, an FCPS spokesperson said, “Fayette County Public Schools is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all students, working in partnership with families and following the requirements of state law.”

