Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern

Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.
Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A coastal storm is expected to drop a prolific amount of rain over millions in New York City and the Northeast on Friday.

The rainfall is expected to be intense enough to flood subways and roads.

Many places in the region began seeing rain Thursday night, but the heaviest rainfall is set to begin Friday.

The flood threat is expected to impact around 25 million people across the Northeast.

The National Weather Service warns that the New York Tri-State area is facing a level three of four “moderate” risk for flash flooding.

The urban flood threat prompted officials in New York City to issue a travel advisory starting at 4 a.m. Eastern time Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday.

The flooding impacts may also be exacerbated by the final supermoon of this year, which will occur Friday morning.

The event typically creates more extreme tidal cycles that could increase the flood risk along the East Coast.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Pedestrian hit and killed outside of Montgomery County park
Sheriff: Pedestrian hit and killed in front of Montgomery Co. park
New Thai Garden in Georgetown for sale
Georgetown restaurant owner selling business to pay for his wife’s medical treatment

Latest News

FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
Police first arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Coroner, heavy police presence at scene in Lexington
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Clock is ticking as United Autoworkers threaten to expand strikes against Detroit automakers
Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.
Girl Scout cookies could cost you a little more this year
A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise