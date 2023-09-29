Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another sunny & dry streak begins today

A little warmer for next week
A little warmer for next week(Maxuser | WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here we go again with another streak of dry & sunny days. We’ll even cruise above normal for highs through the middle of next week.

The past couple of days brought some much-needed rain to the region. In Lexington, we officially picked up 0.60″ of total rainfall with this latest system. That pushed Lexington’s total September rainfall to 0.99″ of rainfall for the month. Technically, we only had three days of measurable precipitation in Lexington during the entire month. It looks like 0.99″ is all we’ll get because of the dry weather that will end the month.

On Sunday, we officially hit the month of October! Temperatures will head to the low 80s and even higher for next week. Keep in mind that these first days of October usually run in the mid-70s and this year we’ll begin the month with highs running close to 10 degrees above normal. The spike will really show up on Wednesday, right before a cold front enters the picture.

Once the cold front gets involved with our local weather, it will bring another change to the region. Those highs, which are running well above normal, will fall back to where we should see them for that part of October. You will still be pretty comfortable with those mid-70s at first but it will get much cooler after that. Get ready for your true shot of Fall.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

