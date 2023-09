ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Estill County.

Officials say 50-year-old David Ross was traveling East on Dug Hill Road on Wednesday around 12-15 p.m. when he crossed the center line and exited the westbound shoulder, striking a tree.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.

