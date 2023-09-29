Lawrenceburg man stunned to win 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is in the books.

This year our viewers helped us raise $700,000 to help ensure the mission of St. Jude and treating childhood cancer.

This year’s winner was Billy Hume of Lawrenceburg, KY.

It’s been eight months in the making as we literally watched Lexington’s 9th St. Jude Dream home being built before our eyes. It’s a home that was built with purpose, more than 75 vendors coming together to construct a place where love was poured into every wall that went up.

7000 people bought tickets, we put all those names in the hopper and Chris and Chellie Mulberry, this year’s builders gave them all a good shuffle before pulling out the winner.

Sitting about 40 minutes away at his home in Lawrenceburg, Billy Hume was shocked and stunned to hear his name.

“Just couldn’t believe,” said Hume.

Hume, 74 is retired, having worked 45 years for Wild Turkey Distillery.

He told us watching WKYT and our partnership with St. Jude prompted him to buy not one, but two tickets.

When asked why he chose to support St. Jude the answer was simple.

“Been a supporter of St. Jude for years,” said Hume.

Hume has Parkinson’s disease, it makes it hard for him to communicate.

Winning a beautiful new home is bittersweet, it comes one month to the day Hume lost his wife Sherwin of 15 years to cancer.

He told WKYT’s Amber Philpott it’s been lonely, but today brought a little joy and even humor.

Philpott asked, “Do you think you are a local celebrity?”

Hume quickly answered, yes.

If you take one look around Billy Hume’s home, a pillow catches your eye, and it reads a small town with a big heart.

It seems that’s true for Mr. Hume and his own heart for St. Jude.

“The kids, the kids are number one,” said Hume.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.