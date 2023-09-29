Man sentenced for 2019 Lexington shooting
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man has been sentenced for a 2019 shooting death.
25-year-old Jeremy Jackson was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Jackson pled guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence back in April.
Jackson was charged in the shooting death of Carroll Martin.
Police said Jackson shot the 51-year-old outside a home on Florence Avenue in 2019.
Investigators said the two knew each other.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.