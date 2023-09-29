Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Man sentenced for 2019 Lexington shooting

Jeremy Jackson (Fayette County Detention Center)
Jeremy Jackson (Fayette County Detention Center)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man has been sentenced for a 2019 shooting death.

25-year-old Jeremy Jackson was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Jackson pled guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence back in April.

Jackson was charged in the shooting death of Carroll Martin.

Police said Jackson shot the 51-year-old outside a home on Florence Avenue in 2019.

Investigators said the two knew each other.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pedestrian hit and killed outside of Montgomery County park
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit and killed near Ky. park
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
WKYT Fact Check ahead of the November 2023 election
Fact✓Check | What issues are most important to you this November?

Latest News

A deadly shooting on Trade Street Friday morning marked Lexington’s 20th homicide of 2023.
Mayor calls for ‘prayers and peace’ after violent week in Lexington
Lawrence “Eugene” Halcomb
Police looking for suspect following Letcher Co. shooting, victim identified
A 13-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 12-year-old...
13-year-old facing murder charge in shooting of 12-year-old
The Centro De San Juan Diego provided Latinx recipients of medicaid, along with other community...
Renewal Resource Day to Help Lexington Medicaid Recipients Maintain Health Coverage