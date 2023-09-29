Everyday Kentucky
Mayor calls for ‘prayers and peace’ after violent week in Lexington

A deadly shooting on Trade Street Friday morning marked Lexington’s 20th homicide of 2023.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton is calling for “prayers and peace” amid a surge in violence in Lexington.

A deadly shooting on Trade Street Friday morning marked Lexington’s 20th homicide of 2023.

September now marks the deadliest month of 2023, with five homicides. All five of those homicides have come in the last week and a half.

Mayor Gorton posted this statement on social media:

In these tough times, please join me in a call for prayers and peace. Our community has lost five residents to violence in recent days, and 20 this year. While we have made progress in slowing down the violence, we can all agree … 20 deaths is 20 too many. The time has come to say no to violence on our streets, and to reach out with care and concern to anyone whose life has been touched by this violence. If you have information that can help us bring justice to victims, or know of an individual who needs help getting out of the cycle of violence, please speak out.

At this time last year, Lexington had reported 36 homicides. May was the deadliest month in the city in 2022, with 11 homicides.

