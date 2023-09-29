Pair accused of stealing thousands from elderly victim

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are accused of stealing from an elderly victim in Kentucky.

London police say Rollie Mullins and Lisa Allen were arrested Wednesday on charges of forgery and exploitation.

Police say it stems from an investigation into forged checks involving a 94-year-old victim.

Detectives say a number of checks were cashed, totaling more than $33,000.

Mullins and Allen face 82 counts of forgery and exploitation of an adult.

