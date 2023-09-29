Everyday Kentucky
Sheriff: Pedestrian hit and killed in front of Montgomery Co. park

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in a Montgomery Co. crash.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Old Owingsville Road in front of Easy Walker Park.

The Sheriff says Old Owingsville Road is closed between Osborne Rd. and Brentwood Drive as units work the accident.

They have not released any information about the victim.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

