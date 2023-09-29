Sheriff: Pedestrian hit and killed in front of Montgomery Co. park

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in a Montgomery Co. crash.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Old Owingsville Road in front of Easy Walker Park.

The Sheriff says Old Owingsville Road is closed between Osborne Rd. and Brentwood Drive as units work the accident.

They have not released any information about the victim.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.