Renewal Resource Day to Help Lexington Medicaid Recipients Maintain Health Coverage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Centro De San Juan Diego provided Latinx recipients of Medicaid, along with other community members, a renewal resource day to encourage them to maintain their health coverage.

The event can be better described as a resource fair, with numerous booths explaining benefits that community members can utilize in the area.

One booth was Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Jackeline Almaraz, a community relations representative for them, says encouraging the large Latinx community that benefits from Centro De San Juan Diego is what she’s here for.

“It’s good that I can work in this position because I can speak their language, and they can understand. They can feel more comfortable talking in a language they understand,” said Almaraz.

The center shared that a Medicaid “‘unwinding” process is underway in Kentucky, putting millions of Medicaid recipients at risk. She wants to make sure that doesn’t happen here.

“We don’t want anyone to lose their insurance. We want them to know what steps to take and help connect them with someone who can help them,” said Almaraz.

The resource fair was also an opportunity for a new food pantry called “Fresh Fridge” to launch.

It provides culturally appropriate and nutritious foods to vulnerable families. Participants had the chance to benefit from that, too.

“They’re gonna get food, but at the same time, they’re gonna get information that’s gonna help them make healthy choices,” said Almaraz.

By the end of the event, over 100 people walked away with bags of food and countless amounts of information and resources to benefit them.

