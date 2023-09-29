Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations

Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor for possible child labor law violations.(USDA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods over possible child labor law violations.

The investigation of the chicken processing plants follows a report from The New York Times earlier this month.

The report mentioned an underage migrant worker was severely injured while working for a sanitation company hired by Perdue in Virginia.

Perdue said it plans to cooperate fully with any government inquiry on this matter and take appropriate actions based on the findings.

Tyson has yet to comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Pedestrian hit and killed outside of Montgomery County park
Sheriff: Pedestrian hit and killed in front of Montgomery Co. park
New Thai Garden in Georgetown for sale
Georgetown restaurant owner selling business to pay for his wife’s medical treatment

Latest News

FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
Police first arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Coroner, heavy police presence at scene in Lexington
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Clock is ticking as United Autoworkers threaten to expand strikes against Detroit automakers
Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.
Girl Scout cookies could cost you a little more this year
A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise