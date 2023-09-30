Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Big Blue Sky for Big Blue Game Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the last day of September, but we are starting a warming trend that doesn’t feel like fall! Temps for your Saturday will climb to the upper 70s with some areas in western Kentucky seeing 80. Lots of sunshine with a healthy dose of cloud cover for your Big Blue Game Day. Reduced visibility for most of the state for the start of our Saturday, but as the sun kicks in most of the fog will mix out leaving us with clear conditions. Perfect conditions to smoke some Gators!

The sunshine and warmth is going to spill into the rest of the forecast, as we officially start October on Sunday. Temps for the first half of the week will be in the low 80s with lots of excess sunshine. Overnight temps will be bottoming out in the 50s consistently. The warmth is seasonable for the start of October, but it won’t last for too long.

Thursday allows for the introduction of a Cold front that will lead to temps tumbling quickly into high temps in the 70s for Thursday and even high temps in the 60s for Friday. Cooler conditions look to settle in for next weekend.

Have a great day - Let’s go Wildcats!

