Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Very warm temperatures to start off October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A very nice Saturday evening ahead as it will be warm with temperatures starting out in the 70s. Clear skies will be with us throughout the evening into the overnight. A pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

We will start out with plenty of sunshine to start out Sunday as temperatures rise into the 60s. Lots of sun throughout the day, and very warm for the first day of October. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Skies stay completely clear in the evening and overnight hours as another cool night will be on tap. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s once again.

More of the same Monday as high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern. Lots of sunshine throughout the day, and very warm with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Clear once again for the evening into the overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

On Tuesday we still don’t see clouds as lots of sunshine dominates the day again. Highs on Tuesday will be back up into the low to mid 80s with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Still lots of sunshine Wednesday, but we will see a few clouds as highs return to the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A cold front will inch closer to the area on Thursday, bringing mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Still very warm, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers do arrive for Thursday night, as lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Scattered showers will be with us Friday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. The cold front that passes at the end of the week will drop temperatures significantly for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only make it into the mid to upper 60s.

