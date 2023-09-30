Body found at Lake Cumberland

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating a body found in Lake Cumberland.

According to Sgt. Wayne Wilson with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, a badly decomposed body was found near Grider Hill Marina in Clinton County.

The body has not yet been identified. It will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

