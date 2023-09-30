Driver hurt after crashing into home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police say one person is hurt after crashing into a home in Lexington.

It happened at 9:23 p.m. Friday along Richmond Road.

According to Lexington Police, officers attempted to pull the driver over for a traffic stop.

Police say the driver fled the scene and crashed into a home.

The driver was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Crash reconstruction units were on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

Police have not said if charges will be filed.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.