One killed in overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police say one person has been killed in a shooting in Lexington.

Lexington Police say they responded to the shooting around 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning along Centre Parkway.

When they arrived, they found a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim later died at the scene.

Their name has not yet been released.

Lexington Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or www.www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com

