Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on New Circle Rd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident in Lexington.

Police tell us they were called about a crash on New Circle at Alumni Drive around 7:30.

They say when officers got on scene, they found a pedestrian that had been hit by a car and killed.

The crash reconstruction unit was called to the scene to investigate.

The inner loop of New Circle was shut down at Richmond Road and at Woodhill Drive.

We’re told the driver stayed on scene, but it’s not clear if any charges will be filed.

We’re told the investigation is ongoing at this point.

