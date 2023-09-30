SEC Nation visits Lexington for matchup against Florida

Everyday Kentucky
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - SEC Nation kicked off Week 5 in Lexington on Saturday for the matchup against Kentucky and Florida.

“The excitement is way beyond belief. I mean it is just so awesome to be here,” said Kentucky fan Bill Dinda.

Dinda is a devoted Kentucky fan. “My wildcats, they are the greatest team ever. I go to all their away games, all their home games.”

While any Kentucky game is full of fans like Bill, people got to Kroger Field extra early on Saturday to get a glimpse of SEC Nation.

“It’s crazy we got here at 7:30 in the morning just to scope out see where the best spot was gonna be but the energy is unmatched. Big Blue Nation always brings the highest energy to the table and I’m here for it,” said UK senior, Holli Goff.

Emme Brittingham is only 11-years-old, but she’s a lifelong Kentucky fan. She says it was exciting to see the shows she always watches on tv being filmed right in front of her.

“I always watch them on tv and I always see them go to different places so it’s really cool for them to be here,” said Brittingham.

Maryrose Ramsey says having SEC Nation at Kroger Field just shows what kind of school UK is.

“Over the last four years we kinda went from a mainly basketball school to now we like to say we are a football school now too. You can definitely tell in the fans and especially the students and the alumni really come out every week to demonstrate that we are a football school,” said Ramsey.

