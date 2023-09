LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Week 7 of the high school football season in Kentucky brought few upsets.

District play is underway in Lexington: Tates Creek beats Dunbar, Bryan Station wins handily and LCA had no trouble in their second district game, shutting-out Fort Knox.

Here is the action from WKYT High School Game Time for Friday, September 29:

High School Game Time Pt.1

High School Game Time Pt.2

High School Game Time Pt.3

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.