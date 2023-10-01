Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

14-year-old suffers gunshot to head after getting hold of unsecured gun, police say

Police in Massachusetts said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head after he got his hands on...
Police in Massachusetts said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head after he got his hands on an unsecured gun.(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head after he got access to a firearm at a Connecticut home.

The Watertown Police Department said the boy was injured Saturday afternoon around 12:30 at a home in the Oakville neighborhood.

Officials said the boy had gotten a hold of a gun leading up to the shooting.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident.

No other information is currently available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly shooting.
One killed in overnight shooting, victim identified
Photo Courtesy: Phil Pendleton
Body found at Lake Cumberland
The suspect, 24-year-old Jamonte Robertson, was arrested at the scene. Police say that he was...
Four people hurt in overnight shooting, suspect arrested
Car crashes into home.
Driver hurt after crashing into home
Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident in Lexington.
Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on New Circle Rd

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 10/1: Candidates for Fayette Co. clerk: Democrat Susan Lamm; Republican Dawne Perkins
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’
United States' Simone Biles competes on the beam during Women's Qualifications at the Artistic...
Simone Biles leads a dominant US performance at the world gymnastics championships