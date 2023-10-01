Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Sunshine filled Start of October

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks a sunny Sunday
By Alexa Minton
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy October! Its the first day of October, and while most consider spooky season to have officially begun, are conditions are far from scary!

More sunshine is spilling into your Sunday - allowing for temps to warm nicely towards the low 80s across the region. Dry conditions will remain in the area as we climb consistently in temps. Our temperature peak will be coming late in the afternoon so you might need a jacket to start off the day, but not by the time you are done.

Looking forward to this week we are seeing continued dry conditions for the first half. The sunshine with minor cloud cover keeps our temps in the 80s for a good chunk of the week. Rain chances return by Thursday - bringing very scattered chances for Northern Kentucky at first. The rainfall gets more widespread by Friday, and a cold front is paired with it. Temps will tumble quickly across the board, dropping us initially to the mid 70s for our high on Friday, then to the 60s for our high on Saturday.

Enjoy the sunshine today - Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Big Blue Sky for Big Blue Game Day