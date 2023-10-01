Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Warm to start the week, cool to end it

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another nice evening ahead as we will have clear skies once more and temperatures falling into the 70s to start the evening. Clear skies will continue throughout the evening and overnight as we see overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The work week starts out nice and quiet as we will have plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It will be another very warm day as highs will reach the low to mid 80s. Skies stay clear as we go through the evening into the overnight as low temperatures will be down into the mid to upper 50s again.

Once again, we will have plenty of sunshine for the day Tuesday, and it will be very warm. High temperatures again on Tuesday reach the low to mid 80s. The clear skies continue for the evening and overnight as low temperatures return to the mid to upper 50s.

We add some cloud cover for Wednesday, but it still will be a very warm and sunny day with highs again in the low to mid 80s. Some clouds will be around for the evening and into the overnight as it turns mild. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Cloud cover continues to be added for the day Thursday as highs return to the upper 70s to low 80s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out during the day, with a few more showers arriving overnight. Lows will be into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Changes start to really occur on Friday as a cold front crosses. Partly cloudy for the day with scattered showers from time to time as highs reach the low to mid 70s.

A sharp transition to fall comes for next weekend as we will have a few lingering showers possible on Saturday. Highs this weekend well below average, with highs only in the low to mid 60s. There likely will be a few spots that dip into the upper 30s late Saturday overnight into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.