Celebrating community diversity during Hispanic Heritage Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hispanic Heritage Month began on Sept. 15, and the celebrations continue throughout central Kentucky.

“We just want the new generation to feel comfortable and to not be afraid to express themselves, to speak their language, and to keep the culture going, flowing,” said Jose Diaz, a volunteer at the Dubois Community Center.

The Dubois Community Center in Mount Sterling hosted an event Saturday evening to celebrate Hispanic culture through music, food, traditional clothing and education.

“I really think it’s important for everyone to know about this culture and especially because we have such a large percentage now in Kentucky and we just need to be aware of that,” said Jazzy Scott, a junior at Northern Kentucky University.

The presentation focused on Afro-Latinos, or those who have both African and Latino heritage.

“You just see them wearing certain things and you never know why, and especially my thing is about Afro-Latinos, which is one of the most, in my opinion, things that are not talked about,” said Scott. “Even in my history classes at university, we don’t even talk about Afro-Latinos. It’s like they don’t exist.”

The event, which was open to all in the community, combined celebration with education, stressing that the Hispanic community is a diverse community.

“The TV and social media just show the light skins, but there’s the indigenous, there’s the African mix, so it’s really important to spread that awareness that it’s not just white skins or light skins, it’s also the people of color,” said Diaz.

The evening focused on celebrating the complexity and the diversity of Hispanic culture and identity and doing so proudly.

“We’re now able to celebrate our culture more without being judged and it gives more awareness to us,” said Anay Gomez, a community member.

Hispanic Heritage Month continues through Oct. 15.

