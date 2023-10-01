Domestic Violence Awareness Month begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first day of October marks the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Each year, more than 10 million Americans are subjected to domestic violence. Those who are fighting to change that stat say it’s important to raise awareness every day.

GreenHouse17 is a domestic violence program that serves 17 counties in Central Kentucky.

“What we really do is we provide all the wrap-around services for a survivor. Whatever their goals, whatever their hopes are for themselves and their families as they’re thinking of a plan or trying to implement a plan of next steps, it’s kind of our job to wrap ourselves with them and around them,” said Executive Director of GreenHouse17, Darlene Thomas.

Thomas says domestic violence is more common than you might think. “It’s happening every day here in Kentucky.”

Back in June, the state released a report on domestic violence stats in the Commonwealth. It found that more than 45% of women and 35% of men experience intimate partner violence or rape in their lifetimes.

According to the report, more than 38,000 JC-3 forms were filed in 2022. A JC-3 is a form used by law enforcement officers responding to a report of domestic violence and abuse or dating violence and abuse. Additionally, nearly 9,000 arrests were made involving domestic violence in 2022, and more than 16,000 emergency protective orders were served by Kentucky State Police.

“So many survivors who really just need us, the community, to pay attention. To look around us, know what’s going on with our neighbors, our friends, the people we go to church with,” said Thomas.

That’s why Thomas says it’s important to raise awareness of domestic violence and support survivors every day. The entire month of October is dedicated to doing just that.

“Not to normalize it as if it’s okay, but to normalize it in a way that says, ‘you have a right to other choices and options, and this is not anything you should be ashamed of. Things happening to you are not your shame or burden to carry,’ although most survivors feel that it is,” said Thomas.

GreenHouse17 is hosting a number of events throughout October supporting domestic violence survivors. You can find a list here.

