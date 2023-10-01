Kentucky Newsmakers 10/1: Candidates for Fayette Co. clerk: Democrat Susan Lamm; Republican Dawne Perkins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the candidates for Fayette County Clerk, Democrat Susan Lamb, and Republican Dawne Perkins.

The voting process for Kentucky’s general election is already underway, and county clerks are finalizing ballots and training poll workers.

There are more than 1,100 poll workers in lexington.

But Fayette County is also electing its county clerk.

Susan Lamb has been filling the post since longtime clerk Don Blevins suddenly retired earlier this year.

Lamb is running now to fill the rest of the term, and she is facing a challenge from Republican Dawne Perkins.

