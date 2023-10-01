Everyday Kentucky
Pedestrian hurt in crash

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash.

Lexington Police say the crash happened around 2:40 a.m Sunday on Main Street.

They say a car hit a woman.

Police say she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say they do no expect any charges to be filed.

Police are still investigating the events that led up to the crash.

