Pedestrian hurt in crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash.

Lexington Police say the crash happened around 2:40 a.m Sunday on Main Street.

They say a car hit a woman.

Police say she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say they do no expect any charges to be filed.

Police are still investigating the events that led up to the crash.

