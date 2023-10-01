Shots fired in Sherard Circle area of Lexington

Everyday Kentucky
(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking into a possible shooting that took place on the 700 block of Sherard Circle in Lexington.

A red car with bullet holes is there at the scene.

Witnesses told WKYT that there is a white Toyota Corolla with four teens going down Laredo Drive towards Tates Creek who may be involved.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or if any arrests have been made.

We are waiting to get more information from Lexington Police.

