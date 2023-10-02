Buffalo Trace Distillery donating 100 sets of its whiskey to 100 nonprofits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Buffalo Trace Distillery will donate 100 sets of its whiskey to support fundraising efforts for 100 nonprofit organization.

The “100 Bourbon Sets for 100 Charities” initiative honors the legacy of E.H. Taylor, Jr. He was one of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s former owners and an instrumental figure in the movement leading to the 1897 passage of the ‘Bottled in Bond Act.’

According to a release, featured products include lineups from of E.H. Taylor, Blanton’s, Eagle Rare, and Weller.

Nonprofits interested can register here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.