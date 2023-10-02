Coroner identifies remains found in wooded area

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Human remains found in Morehead have been identified.

According to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office, the remains are that of 55-year-old Brian Wayne Doyle of Cynthiana.

The investigation into Doyle’s death began on September 24 when some hunters were in a remote wooded area of Morehead and found what they believed to be human remains.

Authorities then spent the next couple of days searching the area. The coroner says in addition to the remains, personal items were also found in the same area.

The coroner did not release any other information about Doyle’s death.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.