Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Coroner identifies remains found in wooded area

The investigation began on September 24 when some hunters were in a remote wooded area of...
The investigation began on September 24 when some hunters were in a remote wooded area of Morehead and found what they believed to be human remains.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Human remains found in Morehead have been identified.

According to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office, the remains are that of 55-year-old Brian Wayne Doyle of Cynthiana.

The investigation into Doyle’s death began on September 24 when some hunters were in a remote wooded area of Morehead and found what they believed to be human remains.

Authorities then spent the next couple of days searching the area. The coroner says in addition to the remains, personal items were also found in the same area.

The coroner did not release any other information about Doyle’s death.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, 24-year-old Jamonte Robertson, was arrested at the scene. Police say that he was...
Four people hurt in overnight shooting, suspect arrested
Police investigating deadly shooting.
One killed in overnight shooting, victim identified
Photo Courtesy: Phil Pendleton
Body found at Lake Cumberland
Shots fired along Sherard Circle in Lexington
Harrodsburg man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

Latest News

Oakley Hacker, Kentucky’s oldest known living WWII veteran, celebrates his 107th birthday with...
Kentucky’s oldest known WWII veteran celebrates birthday
First responders like those here at the Georgetown Fire Department spend all of their time...
Georgetown first responders partner with AMEN House for food drive
Lexington marks another deadly weekend amid recent surge in violence
Lexington marks another deadly weekend amid recent surge in violence
Georgetown first responders partner with AMEN House for food drive
Georgetown first responders partner with AMEN House for food drive