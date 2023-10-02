Family, friends of Lex. man killed in hit-and-run honor his life

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was in September when 37-year-old Matthew Druin was killed in a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road.

The person who hit him has still not been identified.

“He was doing really good. He had been struggling with a lot of stuff,” said Druin’s girlfriend, Heather Chisenwall. “Just to go out when you’re on top is just hard.”

Sunday marked a bittersweet day for Druin’s friends and family as they gathered to remember the impact he had on all who knew him.

“I would still like for his kids to one day know how much he provided for other people,” said Druin’s former roommate Jon Hayes. “It wasn’t material or anything else, it was just that sign of hope.”

Druin is from Louisville but lived in Lexington up until his death.

Chisenhall said this event aimed to bring the people he knew and loved together in his favorite place: Woodland Park.

“He loves this park. He spent a lot of time here. For me, its like healing. I wanted them to feel this place and maybe it’ll be a place they can come visit when they are missing him, you know?” said Chisenhall.

So much is still unknown regarding Druin’s death.

“Its definitely prolonging the closure we’re looking for,” said Druin’s sister, Danielle Druin. “From my understanding, the case itself is going to take some more time and the longer it takes, the harder it is.”

Until those answers come, Chisenhall said Druin will be remembered for the person he was.

“I will always remember his life and I will celebrate with whoever wants to join me,” Chisenhall said.

Police said a motorcyclist was involved in the hit and run.

If you have any information regarding this case, you can contact Lexington Police.

