FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Major Pattern Change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here’s hoping each of you had a phenomenal weekend. The first work week of October is off and running with warm temps but a major change blows in late this week. That’s when a fall cold front brings some rain and very chilly temps. As a matter of fact, frost is possible by Sunday and Monday.

Highs today through Wednesday are in the low and middle 80s for the most part. Skies are dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

At the same time, a major buckle in the jet stream develops across the Rockies and Plains states. This will barrel its way to the east Thursday and Friday and into the weekend and has the chance to develop into quite the monster upper low.

This will be introduced by gusty showers and some rumbles of thunder sweeping across Kentucky late Thursday into Friday.

Temps behind this front will be dramatically cooler than where we are now and will be well below normal for early October. Highs may not get out of the 50s for some this weekend with lows that can reach the frosty cold 30s Sunday into Monday mornings.

Chilly temps then hang around into much of next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.