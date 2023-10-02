Everyday Kentucky
Georgetown first responders partner with AMEN House for food drive

First responders, like those at the Georgetown Fire Department, spend much of their time helping the community in dangerous situations.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders, like those at the Georgetown Fire Department, spend much of their time helping the community in dangerous situations.

Now, they’re trying to give back in another way. Starting Sunday, the Georgetown Police and Fire Departments started a food drive for the AMEN House to help follow their mission.

“Our mission is really simple: end hunger in Scott County,” said Steven Budde, COO of the AMEN House.

Budde says collaborations like this help them fill in the gaps that they may miss by themselves.

“We have a limited budget for purchasing, so we rely significantly on extra food coming in from different organizations, especially the police department and fire department,” said Budde.

It comes just before the holiday season; Assistant Fire Chief James Gifford says extra help is needed now more than ever for some families.

“During the holidays especially, there are needs and people who need helped out. We try to get started early,” said Gifford.

Donations boxes can be found at Georgetown Walmart, Kroger, and even at the police and fire stations too.

“We take non-perishable items. We can’t have cookies or bread, but any kind of canned item,” Gifford.

The food drive began Sunday, and drop-off centers will be open at various locations until November 15.

