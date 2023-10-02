Inmate dies after ‘incident’ at Kentucky jail, sheriff says

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An inmate at the Whitley County Detention Center has died after an “incident” that happened over the weekend, according to Sheriff Bill Elliotte

The Sheriff says Kyle Barton was taken to Baptist Health Corbin on Saturday, then to UK Hospital, where he died early Sunday morning.

The cause of Barton’s death is under investigation by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

