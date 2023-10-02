Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Jamarcus Glover arrested on drug trafficking charges

He was most recently arrested by the Jeffersontown Police Department in January 2022.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jamarcus Glover, a key figure in the drug investigation that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, was arrested in a narcotics sting early Saturday morning, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

St. Matthews Police led the investigation, while the Louisville Metro Police Department assisted in executing the search warrant, LMPD said.

Saturday morning, there was a large police presence at a home in the 3000 block of Taylor Boulevard.

Glover is facing multiple drug charges including engaging in organized crime, unlawful transaction with a minor with illegal controlled substances and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to an arrest report, Glover, along with two others, are accused of trafficking narcotics at the Taylor Berry home. Glover allegedly engaged juveniles under 18 years old to transport and sell heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs.

A search warrant was issued Saturday at the home, and officials seized a number of narcotics and several firearms.

It was March 2020 when one of Glover’s homes was the subject of a narcotics investigation on Elliott Avenue.

Taylor’s apartment in Springfield was raided at the same time, resulting in her death. Police returned fire after they accused Kenneth Walker of firing a single shot that hit LMPD Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly. Walker’s charges were later dropped.

Glover was most recently arrested by the Jeffersontown Police Department in January 2022.

He pleaded guilty to a number of drug charges, including cocaine trafficking on Nov. 30, 2020, in order to avoid an eight-year prison sentence.

He was sentenced to five years of probation, which he requested be served in his home state of Mississippi, claiming that it would be easier to find work there. At the time, his attorney advocated for the move to help Louisville heal following Taylor’s death.

Saturday, he was back in Louisville. On social media, Glover made a post simply showing a timestamp of 4:58.

According to sources, the ATF and DEA were also involved in the investigation.

Glover is no longer at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections since he bonded out. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard C. Johnson, 38.
Man accused of trying to kill elderly woman caught
If you get a strange call from a “solar installer” offering free solar panels or free energy,...
Kentucky Utilities warning customers about scam
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The investigation began on September 24 when some hunters were in a remote wooded area of...
Coroner identifies remains found in wooded area
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Keeneland’s Fall Meet kicks off on Friday. Races will take place Wednesday through Sunday until...
Keeneland ready to welcome fans back for 2023 Fall Meet
“It's positive promotions for our public schools,” said Kersey. “It's fun, it's engaging, and...
‘On the Road with Carla’ promotes school district positivity
A quick $2 purchase at your local gas station could make you a billionaire overnight, the...
Powerball jackpot is now one of the highest in US history
Powerball jackpot is now one of the highest in US history
WATCH | Powerball jackpot is now one of the highest in US history
An 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in a Covington crosswalk,...
87-year-old NKY woman dies after vehicle hits her in crosswalk