Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another stretch of Summer-like temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We will string together a bunch of warm days through the middle of the week. When we get a cool down by the end of the week, it will mean a very different brand of air gets here.

Temperatures will be running around the mid to upper-80s for a few more days. This is nothing unusual, October can and has featured temperatures well into the 80s & 90s. As these days come at us, we will run around 10 degrees above normal. We should hover between 72-74 for actual highs. So with this run in the mid-80s, it really will feel more like Summer out there for you.

A cold front will enter the picture by Thursday. Highs should drop a little bit during the day but most of us will keep the low 80s around for that day. After the front moves in on Friday, temperatures will begin to drop a little bit. You will find near-normal 70s for Friday. Expect some showers around the region for a little while that day.

On the other side of the front, temperatures will drop and conditions will dry up quite a bit. It is during this time that we will see highs fall around 10-12 degrees below normal. Keep in mind that at the beginning of the week, we were 10-15 above and by the weekend 10-12 below. That is an abrupt change to our forecast. I am also seeing some hints of 30s at night.

