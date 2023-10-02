Lexington doctors seeing an increase in illness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County saw more than 200 COVID cases last week. The health department says that’s the first time we’ve seen that number go up in three weeks. Doctors say COVID isn’t the only illness we’re seeing on the rise.

“We’ve definitely seen just a lot of colds, certainly. That’s just runny nose, cough, congestion, typically not associated with fever but can,” said pediatrician and family physician Dr. Katrina Hood.

Dr. Hood says in addition to the common cold, we’re also seeing COVID, the stomach bug, croup, and RSV. However, she says it’s too early in the season to tell if we’re seeing more illness than normal.

“We’re seeing a smattering of all of those illnesses, but really, the big increase comes as we head to where we’re really much more indoors and not outside,” said Dr. Hood.

She does think the pandemic is at least partially to blame for the illnesses we’re seeing now. “Not COVID itself but that it sort of suppressed illness and a lot of people because we weren’t mingling, and if you don’t mingle, then you’re not going to pass things on,” said Dr. Hood.

Kids being back in school can also contribute to an increase in illness. “If you’ve touched a countertop or a hand a doorknob going out of a school and you push on the door with your hand, and then you rub your nose because it’s itchy you’re going to pick up whatever the 300 kids that just push that door open before you,” said Dr. Hood.

That’s why she says it’s important to wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face and mouth, and get vaccinated.

“The flu vaccine is out. COVID vaccine is out. We know both of those are great at prevention of getting really sick and a reminder to all it doesn’t keep you from getting the illness, but it gives you a good boost of immunity,” said Dr. Hood.

