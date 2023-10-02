Everyday Kentucky
Lexington man accused of fleeing police with 2-year-old son unbuckled in car

Jeffrey Plowman
Jeffrey Plowman(Franklin County Regional Jail/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is facing charges of kidnapping and fleeing police after an arrest over the weekend.

According to an arrest citation, troopers were looking for Jeffrey Plowman after a report he had kidnapped a woman and her son.

Kentucky State Police said when troopers tried to stop Plowman, he sped off.

He later pulled over and was taken into custody.

Troopers say Plowman was under the influence at the time.

KSP says Plowman’s two-year-old son was in the car unbuckled but was not hurt.

