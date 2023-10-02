Everyday Kentucky
Lexington marks another deadly weekend amid recent surge in violence

By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is marking another violent weekend in the city.

A series of shootings left two people dead and four others injured. It’s part of the recent stretch of violence across the city over the past two weeks.

The latest homicide happened Sunday morning in downtown Lexington at the corner of North Mill Street and Short Street. The shooting left one male with critical injuries. It also injured two women and one other man.

About 24 hours before that incident, another homicide occurred on Centre Parkway. Saturday morning, police say Trevon Cummins was shot and died at the scene.

Friday morning, there was another homicide. Police say Kristopher Caylin Walker Lewis was shot and killed on Trade Street.

Mayor Linda Gorton posted on Facebook ahead of the weekend violence, saying in part quote:

“In these tough times, please join me in a call for prayers and peace....The time has come to say no to violence on our streets, and to reach out with care and concern to anyone whose life has been touched by this violence.”

Gun violence prevention advocates also spoke to WKYT over the weekend. They tell us it’s sad to see these tragedies take place, when they continuously work to change these violent trends in the city.

In a post to Facebook, One Lexington is sharing support for those impacted by the recent violence. The post said, “As we begin a new week and a new month... we pray for a more peaceful time moving forward as the city reels from a difficult two-week span.”

