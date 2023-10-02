LFCHD now offering flu and updated COVID-19 vaccines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fall is underway, and the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is encouraging people to take steps now to protect themselves from the flu and the current variants of COVID-19.

Flu shots and the updated COVID-19 vaccine are now available.

“Last week, we had 241 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the first time in three weeks we’ve seen the numbers go up,” said LFCHD spokesperson Kevin Hall.

Hall said the easiest way for people to fight this is to get the updated COVID shot.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve had a COVID shot before or if this is your first one. This is the time to get it,” said Hall.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is for people ages 6 months and older. Experts say it works well against the COVID variants currently circulating.

“Here at the health department, both the COVID shot and flu shot are available. But, those are only for people who qualify, so anyone without insurance or kids with Medicaid,” said Hall.

Hall said the seasonal flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from getting the flu. He says it also reduces the severity of your illness if you do get the flu.

“We had over 3,000 confirmed cases last year in Lexington, which is by far the most ever in Lexington for a flu season,” said Hall.

Hall said about 80% of those cases were in people who weren’t vaccinated. He said there were 16 flu-related deaths.

“Now, with most people, those are older members of the community or people with some underlying health conditions, but it doesn’t make the loss any less tragic,” said Hall.

Hall said with the cooler temperatures upon us, more people will gather inside, and it’s inevitable that viruses will spread.

“Make sure you’re staying home if you’re sick, wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and get the vaccines and shots that are available,” said Hall.

For more information about their free flu clinic click here: https://www.lfchd.org/16636-pmjttr/

