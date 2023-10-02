Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

LFCHD now offering flu and updated COVID-19 vaccines

Flu shots and the updated COVID-19 vaccine are now available.
Flu shots and the updated COVID-19 vaccine are now available.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fall is underway, and the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is encouraging people to take steps now to protect themselves from the flu and the current variants of COVID-19.

Flu shots and the updated COVID-19 vaccine are now available.

“Last week, we had 241 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the first time in three weeks we’ve seen the numbers go up,” said LFCHD spokesperson Kevin Hall.

Hall said the easiest way for people to fight this is to get the updated COVID shot.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve had a COVID shot before or if this is your first one. This is the time to get it,” said Hall.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is for people ages 6 months and older. Experts say it works well against the COVID variants currently circulating.

“Here at the health department, both the COVID shot and flu shot are available. But, those are only for people who qualify, so anyone without insurance or kids with Medicaid,” said Hall.

Hall said the seasonal flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from getting the flu. He says it also reduces the severity of your illness if you do get the flu.

“We had over 3,000 confirmed cases last year in Lexington, which is by far the most ever in Lexington for a flu season,” said Hall.

Hall said about 80% of those cases were in people who weren’t vaccinated. He said there were 16 flu-related deaths.

“Now, with most people, those are older members of the community or people with some underlying health conditions, but it doesn’t make the loss any less tragic,” said Hall.

Hall said with the cooler temperatures upon us, more people will gather inside, and it’s inevitable that viruses will spread.

“Make sure you’re staying home if you’re sick, wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and get the vaccines and shots that are available,” said Hall.

For more information about their free flu clinic click here: https://www.lfchd.org/16636-pmjttr/

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, 24-year-old Jamonte Robertson, was arrested at the scene. Police say that he was...
Four people hurt in overnight shooting, suspect arrested
Police investigating deadly shooting.
One killed in overnight shooting, victim identified
Photo Courtesy: Phil Pendleton
Body found at Lake Cumberland
Shots fired along Sherard Circle in Lexington
Harrodsburg man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

Latest News

The investigation began on September 24 when some hunters were in a remote wooded area of...
Coroner identifies remains found in wooded area
Oakley Hacker, Kentucky’s oldest known living WWII veteran, celebrates his 107th birthday with...
Kentucky’s oldest known WWII veteran celebrates birthday
First responders like those here at the Georgetown Fire Department spend all of their time...
Georgetown first responders partner with AMEN House for food drive
Lexington marks another deadly weekend amid recent surge in violence
Lexington marks another deadly weekend amid recent surge in violence