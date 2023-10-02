Everyday Kentucky
Man gave officers false name...of someone who had several active warrants, police say

Micheal Jones, 30.
Micheal Jones, 30.(Corbin Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a man arrested after a traffic stop tried to give officers a false name...of a wanted person.

According to Corbin police, an officer pulled over 30-year-old Micheal Jones on Sunday. During the stop, police say he gave the officers a false name of someone who had several active warrants.

Police say Jones also tried to destroy drug evidence that was in the car.

Jones was arrested on several charges, including tampering with physical evidence and theft of identity of another without consent.

In the Facebook post about the arrest, Corbin police said, “𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂'𝗿𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝗻'𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼𝗼.”

