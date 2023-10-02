Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane

Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was wearing reflective clothing and if she even saw the airplane.(KTTC)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (Gray News/AP) – A woman riding a lawn mower was killed after being hit by the wing of an airplane Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Samantha Hayes, 27, was riding a lawn mower next to Broken Bow Airport located about 185 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene from a head injury.

A report from the highway patrol stated pilot James Baxter, 70, was landing the single-engine plane and told investigators he saw Hayes after touching down on the runway.

He tried to pull up to get the wing over her, but ultimately hit Hayes with the wing of the plane.

“We’re investigating whether any charges could filed against the pilot,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart said Monday. “Did the pilot do anything wrong or was this just unavoidable?”

Stewart said other questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was wearing reflective clothing and if she even saw the airplane.

Stewart said the Federal Aviation Administration was investigating any potential regulatory violations regarding the pilot and the aircraft.

The FAA did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Broken Bow city manager, who is also listed as the airport manager, did not immediately return messages for comment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The suspect, 24-year-old Jamonte Robertson, was arrested at the scene. Police say that he was...
Four people hurt in overnight shooting, suspect arrested
Police investigating deadly shooting.
One killed in overnight shooting, victim identified
Photo Courtesy: Phil Pendleton
Body found at Lake Cumberland
Shots fired along Sherard Circle in Lexington
Harrodsburg man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

Latest News

Oakley Hacker, Kentucky’s oldest known living WWII veteran, celebrates his 107th birthday with...
Kentucky’s oldest known WWII veteran celebrates birthday
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19
FILE - Russ Francis charges ahead four yards for the Patriots as Colts' Derrel Luce has a tough...
Plane crash in Lake Placid kills 2, including former NFL Pro Bowler