You might notice more deer along Kentucky roads this time of year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The start of October happens to coincide with deer mating season, meaning drivers might start to notice a few more deer trotting along the roadways.

While deer-vehicle collisions are a year-round issue, October through December is deer mating season, triggering an increase in deer activity across the state.

Matt Springer, a professor of wildlife management, also says that well-kept roadways can draw some deer closer to the pavement.

“Those right-a-ways alongside the road are often mowed or cut frequently, producing fresh growth - creating what we would call an edge habitat. And that is a preferred habitat type for deer,” Springer said.

The numbers show an increase in both the cost of animal-related accidents and an increase in deadly animal-related crashes in the state.

Over the past 10 years, the state of Kentucky has seen 44 deaths related to animal collision car accidents, and the cost of damages is climbing as well.

Lori Weaver Hawkins from Bluegrass AAA told WKYT, “We’ve seen actually a 50% increase in the average cost of animal strike collision claims just in the past 5 years.”

Springer says that the most dangerous time for folks is near dawn and dusk, when deer tend to be most active. He encourages folks to slow down and not swerve when approaching a deer on the road.

“You can hit a deer any time of the year, so just be on the lookout. If you see a deer, proceed with caution, slow down, always be looking for the next deer that’s crossing the road. The bigger thing is proceeding with as much caution and as much control as possible with your vehicle rather than hitting your horn or flashing lights,” Springer said.

