Armed & Dangerous: Deputies searching for man accused of trying to kill elderly woman

Richard C. Johnson, 38.
Richard C. Johnson, 38.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are looking for a wanted man in Laurel County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Richard C. Johnson tried to kill a 73-year-old woman early Tuesday morning in the Keavy community.

The sheriff’s office says Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, and caution should be used if he is seen.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office via Laurel Dispatch at (606) 878-7000 or 911.

This is a developing story.

