‘Banned Books Week:’ Challenges to books expected to reach record highs in 2023

‘Banned Books Week’ is a national campaign held by the American Library Association. It’s aimed at celebrating the freedom to read.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Banned Books Week’ is a national campaign held by the American Library Association. It’s aimed at celebrating the freedom to read.

The ALA reports that book bans and attempted book bans continue to hit record highs.

The Lexington Public Library is involved in the campaign. There are banned book displays at all six branches this week. This year’s theme is ‘Let Freedom Read.’ The ALA said people’s right to read shouldn’t be overcome by censorship.

“We believe in having a diversity of perspectives, and it’s really important to make sure our collection reflects our full community,” said Kate Baughman with the Lexington Public Library.

The ALA reports that challenges to books will likely reach record highs in 2023. The ALA said school libraries had long been the predominant target, but this year, efforts have extended just as much to public libraries.

“If a citizen were to bring a challenge to the library board, that would be formally documented and feed into those numbers,” said Baughman.

In 2022, Baughman said, overall, there were 2,500 attempts at censorship. However, the Lexington Public Library hasn’t received any formal book challenges in recent years.

“Something that we are seeing is that, usually, it’s a really small group that’ll come in and challenge a large number of titles,” said Baughman.

Baughman said the books being challenged, like ‘The Bluest Eye’ and ‘Gender Queer,’ are often challenged due to sexual, racial and religious content as well as the use of profanity.

“A lot of times books are challenged with really good intentions, to protect people from difficult information and ideas,” said Baughman. “A lot of times to protect children from those things. But sometimes having those difficult conversations can help us grow together as a community.”

Baughman said not all challenges are to remove the book completely.

“Sometimes it’s just to restrict the book. Sometimes they don’t want it available in a certain section with an age group, sometimes they want it at a certain height or on a different shelf or where you have to actually go and request the book,” Baughman said.

‘Banned Books Week’ ends on October 7.

For more information, click on this link: https://www.lexpublib.org/

