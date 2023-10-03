Banners around Versailles honor breast cancer survivors

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - downtown Versailles is all pinked out.

Fifty double-sided banners with the pictures and names of 75 Woodford Countians who have battled breast cancer align the downtown streets.

This was started three years ago by 14-year-old Peyton Whitaker in honor of her mother Catherine Anderson. Anderson was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago and is now cancer-free.

Whitaker says it feels good to see these banners go up in late September.

“It is so heartwarming just to see that we are able to bring awareness to this and to know I was a part of it,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker, now 17 years old, is the founder of Pink Sisters, a nonprofit organization that supports breast cancer awareness.

“I think the importance of Pink Sisters is that we are able to bring awareness to this disease in our town, but we are also able to be a means of support for so many women that are going through this,” said Whitaker.

Mary Beth Kiger is one of the women featured on these banners. The nine-year cancer survivor can see her picture from her office at the Versailles Water Department. Kiger, who underwent a double mastectomy, says her faith in God pulled her through.

“I’m a survivor because of all the people and all their prayers that were given to me,” said Kiger.

There are several breast cancer awareness events hosted by Pink Sisters in Versailles in the month of October.

