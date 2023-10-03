Everyday Kentucky
C-3PO head from ‘Star Wars’ expected to fetch $1.2 million at auction

C-3PO poses for photographers ahead of the premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in London, Tuesday, Dec. 12th, 2017.(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - The head of the “Star Wars” droid C-3PO is set to be auctioned off in a huge movie memorabilia auction.

According to reports, it is expected to sell for up to $1.2 million.

The C-3PO head is one of more than 1,800 pieces of movie and TV memorabilia in the auction held by Prop Store.

The item, complete with light-up eyes, comes from the personal collection of C-3PO himself -- actor Anthony Daniels, who played the droid in the movies.

Other items from Daniels’ collection that are up for sale include C-3PO’s hands and feet, hand-annotated scripts, and an unopened cereal box used as a prop.

The auction, which also includes costumes and props from other movies, is expected to garner more than $14.6 million in total.

The Prop Store auction is scheduled to take place November 9-12 in London and online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

