Father of Lexington shooting victim says son risked his life to save others

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city recorded homicides on both Friday and Saturday morning. Then, a shooting Sunday morning downtown Lexington left a man in critical condition, and three other people hurt. That’s following the previous weekend, when the city saw three homicides.

“According to definitions, my family, my son, we’re part of a mass shooting. In Lexington, Kentucky. This is insanity,” said Kurt Smith, the father of Jayson Smith.

25-year-old Evan Jayson Smith, Jayson to his friends and family, was working to put himself through school as a bouncer at a bar on North Mill Street. His dad, Kurt Smith said Jayson broke up a fight. But around 1:40 Sunday morning, one of the men came back inside the bar. This time with a gun.

“And Jayson’s first move was to disarm the guy. I get tears in my eyes. This isn’t me being hyperbolic. The detectives say he was a hero. They say he probably saved a lot of lives that night.”

Police say 24-year-old Jamonte Robertson shot four people. Three of them are expected to be okay. Smith said surveillance video shows Jayson risking his life to save others in the bar that night. And now he’s in the hospital fighting for his own.

“The shot went into his right shoulder, traveled across and came out the left side of his neck. It missed the spinal cord. Missed his carotid artery.”

Jayson has a long road to recovery ahead of him. But he will survive. As the shock wears off, Smith realizes that he’s angry, but more than that, he’s sad.

“I cried for Uvalde, I cried for Nashville, I cried for Louisville, and all of the others. I didn’t do anything, though. I thought that’s too bad, nothing I can do. But it’s not them. It’s us. It’s everybody,” Smith said.

Smith fears it won’t be long until it’s someone else again.

“There’s been a lot of terrible incidents in the last 10 days and a lot of people are hurting. We have to acknowledge that but we can’t abandon the work we’ll continue to do,” said One Lexington Director Devine Carama.

Carama said it’s clear the work his organization does with young people is more important now than ever before.

“We can’t stop what we’ve been doing. We truly believe in the work we do. So we’re going to stay the course, while recognizing this is a unique time.”

And a time where families across the city are hurting.

Robertson was arraigned Monday afternoon. He faces six charges, including three counts of second degree assault, first degree assault, being a convicted felon with a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon. He’ll be back in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Robertson’s bond remains at $50,000.

