Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

‘Fight like a wildcat’: EKY student receives support during thyroid cancer battle

LYLA WOOTEN
LYLA WOOTEN(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - September was Thyroid Cancer Awareness month. However, the Perry County School District is reminding people thyroid cancer awareness stretches beyond the month of September.

Buckhorn sophomore Lyla Wooten was diagnosed with thyroid cancer earlier in the year and begins treatment on Wednesday in Houston, Texas.

Lyla’s friends, coaches, teachers and others who know her said she is a wonderful friend, amazing athlete and the kind of person you enjoy being around.

“She adds kindness to our friendship, and she is just like the glue to us,” said her friend Reagan Mayhew.

When she was diagnosed, her friends and community pulled together to cheer her on.

“We all love her, and she is going to get through this,” said another friend Shayla Riley.

While she has a large amount of support at home, her mom, Dawnita Wooten, said they are praying that they receive good news during the treatment process.

“It is an aggressive cancer. If it gets in the lymph nodes it has the possibility to spread. The main places there’s four the brain, the bones, the liver and the lungs. We’re, we’re praying it hasn’t gone anywhere else,” her mom said.

The community and her school have rallied around her during the process - hosting various events and wearing shirts to support her.

Perry County School District recently said on their social media that Wednesday, October 4, is ‘Lyla Day’, and they asked everyone in the district and community to wear purple for her.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began on September 24 when some hunters were in a remote wooded area of...
Coroner identifies remains found in wooded area
Inmate dies after ‘incident’ at Kentucky jail, sheriff says
Micheal Jones, 30.
Man gave officers false name...of someone who had several active warrants, police say
Richard C. Johnson, 38.
Armed & Dangerous: Deputies searching for man accused of trying to kill elderly woman
Children at this age get sick easier because their immune systems are still developing.
Lexington doctors seeing an increase in illness

Latest News

Banners around Versailles honor breast cancer survivors
Banners around Versailles honor breast cancer survivors
Midway University offers Fast Track Nursing Program
Midway University offers Fast Track Nursing Program
‘Banned Books Week:’ Challenges to books expected to reach record highs in 2023
‘Banned Books Week:’ Challenges to books expected to reach record highs in 2023
Midway University is offering a Fast Track Nursing Program.
Midway University offers Fast Track Nursing Program
Fifty double-sided banners with the pictures and names of 75 Woodford Countians who have...
Banners around Versailles honor breast cancer survivors