Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Fall Blast

Cold
Cold(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Warm temps continue for a few more days but the focus continues to be on a big blast of real deal fall chill arriving by Friday into the weekend. This brings us more rain and the potential for some patchy frost on the pumpkins.

I’m also going to take a little look ahead into winter courtesy of a brand new seasonal model.

Let’s start things our with the now and the now is warm. Highs are in the 80s today and Wednesday.

For a while now, we’ve been talking about a deep trough arriving late in week one of October, setting the stage for a blast of much colder than normal taking hold of the region. The closer we get to this, the deeper this trough looks as it takes on the appearance of something straight out of winter.

What does this mean for us? Here’s a breakdown:

  • Gusty showers and a rumble of thunder will sweep eastward across the region late Thursday and Friday.
  • This isn’t very much rain at all but there’s a chance for up to a half inch in a few spots.
  • Temps crash from northwest to southeast on Friday. Highs Friday range from the middle 60s to middle 70s.
  • The weekend is just flat-out cold for early October. Highs range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows reach deep into the 30s if skies are clear Saturday night and Sunday night.
  • Some frost is very possible Sunday morning and again on Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began on September 24 when some hunters were in a remote wooded area of...
Coroner identifies remains found in wooded area
Inmate dies after ‘incident’ at Kentucky jail, sheriff says
Micheal Jones, 30.
Man gave officers false name...of someone who had several active warrants, police say
Children at this age get sick easier because their immune systems are still developing.
Lexington doctors seeing an increase in illness
David’s Cookies is recalling hundreds of units of a chocolate cake product sold at Walmart due...
Cake sold at Walmart recalled due to wrong label, undeclared peanuts

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A major drop in temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A few different months show up in one week
Cold
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Major Pattern Change
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast