FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Fall Blast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Warm temps continue for a few more days but the focus continues to be on a big blast of real deal fall chill arriving by Friday into the weekend. This brings us more rain and the potential for some patchy frost on the pumpkins.

I’m also going to take a little look ahead into winter courtesy of a brand new seasonal model.

Let’s start things our with the now and the now is warm. Highs are in the 80s today and Wednesday.

For a while now, we’ve been talking about a deep trough arriving late in week one of October, setting the stage for a blast of much colder than normal taking hold of the region. The closer we get to this, the deeper this trough looks as it takes on the appearance of something straight out of winter.

What does this mean for us? Here’s a breakdown:

Gusty showers and a rumble of thunder will sweep eastward across the region late Thursday and Friday.

This isn’t very much rain at all but there’s a chance for up to a half inch in a few spots.

Temps crash from northwest to southeast on Friday. Highs Friday range from the middle 60s to middle 70s.

The weekend is just flat-out cold for early October. Highs range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows reach deep into the 30s if skies are clear Saturday night and Sunday night.

Some frost is very possible Sunday morning and again on Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.